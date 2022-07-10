The Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, better known as PICA, has been extended to continue its oversight work over Philadelphia’s finances.

Governor Tom Wolf has signed legislation extending PICA until January 2047, or until all outstanding debts and/or liabilities of PICA have been fully discharged.

PICA was originally created in 1991 to provide fiscal oversight for Philadelphia, with the ability to borrow funds on behalf of the city as well as oversee its finances. PICA also requires the city to submit annual five-year financial plans which must be approved by its board.

The authority’s executive director Harvey Rice said the oversight is actually welcomed by the city because it gives the bond market confidence that the city’s finances are balanced over a five-year period.

“It’s a measure to keep the city from potentially going into deficits or bankruptcy. And that’s what [led to the creation of] PICA, when the city, in the late ‘80s or early ‘90s was already on the verge of bankruptcy,” said Rice. “Their bonds were at junk status, and this forces the city to look five years ahead so that there are no surprises and no deficits coming.”