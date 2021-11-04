2021 gives Pennsylvania GOP more hope for big 2022 election

It helped bring out many times the number of volunteers, Poprik said.

“The schools are getting out of control,” Poprik said. “Parents don’t know what their children are being taught and schools won’t tell them.”

The National School Boards Association says critical race theory — which holds that racism is systemic in America’s institutions — is not taught in K-12 public schools, but, in recent months, conservatives have made it a catch-all political buzzword for any teaching in schools about race and American history.

John Cordisco, the county’s Democratic Party chair, also blamed critical race theory and the national issues pushed by the right.

But Democrats should not engage in a debate about critical race theory, Cordisco said. He expects the issue will evaporate since the people talking about it don’t understand what it is, he said.

Rather, to be successful next year, Democrats need to get a unified message from Washington and an infrastructure bill on Biden’s desk, he said.

“Twelve months is an eternity in politics,” Cordisco said. “So we’ll see the supply chains open up, prices stabilize and get an infrastructure bill in place, and it’s a different conversation 12 months from now.”

Democrats especially emphasized passing an infrastructure bill.

“And when we deliver, all the process stuff will be forgotten and people will see all the positives that will make their lives better, like child care, paid family and medical leave, home care for seniors and people with disabilities, making prescription drugs more affordable, affordable housing, the expanded Biden child tax credit, and more,” said U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans of Philadelphia.

Sharif Street, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s vice chairman, said things that will help Democrats are fixing up schools with infrastructure dollars and turning the corner on COVID-19.

“We have to win on the substance, we have to win on the fact that we have better plans for the American people and the way we can do that is actually by executing,” Street said. “That is the way Democrats will win, is through execution.”