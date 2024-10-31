Investigations into voter registration forms in Pennsylvania lead to wave of misinformation

Investigations into potential fraud in voter registration applications in three Pennsylvania counties have become fodder for online misinformation, including from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Authorities in Lancaster, Monroe and York counties have released limited details, and local prosecutors are looking into whether any crimes might have occurred.

What do we know?

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams, an elected Republican, said election workers raised concerns about two sets of voter registration applications because of what she described as numerous similarities. They’re examining a total of about 2,500 forms.

Lancaster officials said they alerted two other counties to check similar registration applications. In Monroe County, the Board of Elections staff identified about 30 irregular forms and referred them to the district attorney’s office.

York County Chief Clerk Greg Monskie confirmed this week that his county was reviewing suspect forms. County Commissioner Julie Wheeler issued a statement saying voter registration forms and mail-in ballot applications were among a “large delivery containing thousands of election-related materials” that the county elections office received from a third-party organization. She said that if a review comes across suspected fraud, the district attorney will investigate.

The York district attorney’s office said it was in contact with the board of commissioners and elections office, but did not indicate if a criminal investigation had been launched.

Who dropped off the forms in question?

Lancaster County officials have not disclosed who they suspect is responsible. In a text exchange with The Associated Press, Wheeler attributed the documents that York County received to Field+Media Corps, which she said was “acting on behalf of” the Everybody Votes Campaign. Everybody Votes is a nonpartisan national organization that promotes voter registration.

In an email Tuesday, Field+Media Corps chief executive Francisco Heredia said his Mesa, Arizona-based organization had not been contacted by election officials in Pennsylvania counties and had no additional information on the alleged problematic forms.

If Field+Media Corps does get contacted, he said, it will “work with local officials to help resolve any discrepancies to allow eligible people to vote.” He said there were six or seven other organizations also working in the area.

In an email response, a spokesman for the Everybody Votes Campaign said this week that it had not been contacted by officials in Lancaster, York or Monroe counties about any ongoing investigation and had no additional information on the forms.