State environmental regulators continue to assure residents who live near the Delaware City Refinery in New Castle County they’re safe, despite ongoing releases of sulfur dioxide.

The refinery, owned by PBF Energy, began emitting the toxic gas above permitted levels after its pollution control equipment failed at the end of May.

At high levels, the chemical can cause breathing difficulties, particularly for people with respiratory problems. At extremely high levels, it can be life-threatening.

During a town hall meeting Thursday evening, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials said air quality monitoring tools indicate there’s no public health threat.

Inside a cramped and humid room in a sports complex in New Castle, DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said monitoring tools are stationed downwind of the facility — in between the refinery and residences — to accurately measure air quality.

He apologized for poor public messaging, which he said led to unnecessary panic.

“I’m taking responsibility for not communicating that more clearly,” Patterson said. “There’s not been an impact to human health from this release, which is why it hasn’t been treated that way.”

Patterson said the agency is investigating the incident, which could potentially lead to a violation.

The meeting, hosted by Democratic lawmakers state Sen. Nicole Poore and state Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown, was meant to restore trust in the community.

However, residents said they continue to be concerned about the cumulative effects of sulfur dioxide exposure.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, the refinery continued to emit 1,450 pounds of the pollutant, and the facility’s manager said the mechanical failure won’t be fixed until late next week.

Residents say they’re also frustrated with DNREC’s response, and some have called for shutting down the refinery.