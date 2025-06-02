No threat to public health, state officials say

On Thursday, sulfur dioxide was leaking from the refinery at a rate of 1,450 pounds per hour, according to a notice posted through the Delaware Emergency Release Notification System. In the most recent notice Saturday evening, the facility reported a release of more than 500 pounds of the chemical.

But sulfur dioxide levels detected by a nearby air monitoring station east of the refinery on Route 9 have remained “significantly below” health-based standards, Nikki Lavoie, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesperson, wrote in an email.

Data available through the state’s air monitoring portal shows since May 26, 1-hour levels of sulfur dioxide at the Route 9 monitor peaked at 12 a.m. June 1, at 29 parts per billion — below the federal 1-hour health standard of 75 parts per billion. Most 1-hour readings have been even lower. The highest daily average recorded at the station since the incident began was around 6 parts per billion of sulfur dioxide, Lavoie said.

“Based on known quantities released along with real-time air quality data, there has been no indication of a public health threat from this incident that would require a broader emergency response,” she said.

Subscribers to the Delaware Emergency Release Notification System were notified of the release, but the state did not send out a broader emergency notification.

Release caused by a broken pollution control device

The release is the result of a mechanical issue with a primary air pollution control device at the refinery, Lavoie said. Because of this issue, the refinery switched to a secondary pollution control device, which does not manage sulfur dioxide, she said.

The refinery said it is working to repair the equipment, and that the work will take around two weeks.

“A team of competent, talented, and committed employees and contractors is working diligently around the clock to repair the equipment and return the refinery to its primary process configuration,” reads a statement provided by Randi Licciardello, lead community and government relations advisor at the refinery, which is owned by PBF Energy.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has not directed the refinery to shut down the equipment causing the release, because emissions during a shutdown can exceed the emissions from operation, Lavoie said.

State environmental officials are investigating the incident, and may take enforcement actions against the facility.

The Delaware City Refinery has a history of environmental violations, including three in just the past year.