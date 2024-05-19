Which Way, Pa?

One of the panel discussions centered on which direction Pennsylvania will swing and what Democrats and activists can do to ensure the Keystone State “goes Blue.”

Will Bunch, a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist, who served as a moderator, asked panelists their observations on the upcoming election as compared to the same match-up between Joe Biden and Donald Trump four years ago.

“I think the thing that’s different this time is that we have a much bigger percentage of people that are likely just to opt out,” said JJ Abbott, executive director of Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Communications, who previously served as a spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf. “They’re likely to see politics as just not serving them.”

Kadida Kenner, CEO of the New Pennsylvania Project, a voting rights organization which focuses on voter registration and civic education, said that there is a feeling of apathy especially prevalent among young voters and voters of color including black, immigrant, and native constituents.

“These are the communities that must be engaged more heavily than ever before,” she said. “We all know that it’s the black vote that is winning these elections for these Democrats. And if we don’t have turnout in this election by black folks to save democracy one more time, we will be in trouble.”

Pa. State Senator Vincent Hughes said that Democrats simply need to reinforce the message that the president has accomplished a lot in his first term.

“I’m the glass half full guy. Okay? I’m not the glass half empty,” Hughes said. “I got a president who’s got a hell of a record to stand on… a record with the lowest unemployment rate in history, a record with massive investments, first black vice president, female vice president, first black female Supreme Court justice, more diversity on the federal bench.”

Abbott is optimistic that young voters will, ultimately, come out for President Biden.

“It’s about a future where they have a president that they may not like but will at least listen to them on things like student debt, on things like medical marijuana, even reproductive rights,” he said. “Joe Biden has moved in a positive direction because he’s been pushed by young organizers who have led the fight to make sure that he’s fighting for them.”

Kenner noted that 70% of voters her organization has registered recently are under 35-years old and they need to be courted.

“You can’t just register them to vote and then walk away,” she said. “You have to talk about the issues and listen to the issues they care about the most and thinking about their future. And young folks aren’t any different than anybody else in this room. They care about the economy, they care about paying the bills, they care about inflation, they care about their student loans.”

Hughes also asked Pennsylvania voters to remember that the Pa. State House of Representatives and Senate hang in the balance.