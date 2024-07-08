What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

David McMcormick, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, touts himself as a job creator, ready to bring his business acumen to serve Pennsylvanians. He told Fox News he “created hundreds of jobs” and his X account boasts he is a “PA job creator.”

However, McCormick’s tenure as the head of a FreeMarkets — a Pittsburgh-based business-to-business software company — has come under scrutiny, and the claim that he created “hundreds of jobs” in Pittsburgh appears unsupported by evidence.

McCormick joined the online auction and sourcing company as a vice president in December 1999, when the company employed 375 people.

By the time McCormick became president in October 2002, the company had 1,068 employees. Just a few months later, McCormick became CEO and joined the board of directors. By the end of 2003, in his first year as CEO, the company had reduced its workforce by 100 employees. Then, in January 2004, McCormick cut the company’s workforce by 77 employees, 45 of whom were at the Pittsburgh headquarters.

During the layoffs in early 2004, company spokesperson Karen Kovatch told the Post-Gazette that the company “did it primarily to flatten our organization and streamline operations so that we can move forward more quickly.

In February 2003, right after a round of layoffs, McCormick announced the company would spend $4.3 million to open an online auction monitoring center in India, employing more than 100 people. He added that the New Delhi location would potentially include software development in the region, taking advantage of lower labor costs.

At that time, Kovatch said the center in India was established to handle the company’s growing overseas business, similar to others in Singapore and Brussels.

It’s impossible to know whether jobs were outsourced abroad, but the numbers suggest that the company shed local jobs under McCormick while growing overseas operations. FreeMarkets also opened a facility in Shanghai, China, which the company said was intended to tap into the rapidly growing Chinese market.

Republican opponents were the first to call McCormick out on the job losses during his first run for U.S. Senate in 2021. “McCormick made his fortune by destroying the lives of patriotic Pennsylvanians and shipping their jobs away to China and India for cheap labor,” a GOP operative involved in the primary told The New York Post during his primary race against Mehmet Oz for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democrat John Fetterman.

In response to a request for comment by WHYY News, the McCormick campaign defended the candidate’s claim he had created 1,000 jobs, saying that the early growth was a result of the company going public in 1999 and “the decision to go public was a joint effort” by corporate leadership, including McCormick.

However, in a media interview at the time, McCormick downplayed his overall authority before becoming president, saying, “In my previous role, my primary responsibility was for customer sales and customer service. Now, the entire day-to-day operation of the company is more my concern.”

During McCormick’s term as CEO, FreeMarkets lost millions of dollars in revenue, operated at a loss and sold off assets in addition to laying off employees. In SEC filings, the company cited its “transition to a new business model” and a “weak” economy for the downturn. The losses primarily came from its flagship product FullSource, an online sourcing software.

Possibly as a result, McCormick started pursuing a merger with a West Coast competitor, which resulted in more local job losses.