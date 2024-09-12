What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Registered voters in Montgomery County will now have double the number of voter services satellite offices and more secure mail ballot drop boxes leading up to Election Day.

The county Board of Elections authorized the expansion of satellite offices from four in this year’s primary elections to eight ahead of the Nov. 5 election. The county also increased the number of secure ballot drop boxes from 12 to 18 this fall.

“By doubling the number of satellite offices and increasing the number of secure drop boxes, we’re letting all eligible voters know that voting in Montgomery County is easy, secure, and convenient,” Commissioner Neil Makhija, chair of the Board of Elections, said in a statement. “There are still many counties across Pennsylvania that do not make any of these voter access options available. We want Montgomery County to set a standard for voter accessibility.”

Montgomery County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the country in 2022, Makhija said.

“We want everyone to have even greater opportunity to make their voice heard in 2024,” he said.