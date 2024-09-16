Fresh Air’s Terry Gross to open Philadelphia Orchestra’s new season

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Orchestra’s opening night celebration for its 2024 season will be hosted by Terry Gross, host and executive producer of NPR’s “Fresh Air,” produced at WHYY.

Gross will be onstage with conductor and music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on September 26, guiding the audience through the evening’s program, which will include violinist María Dueñas performing a solo of Max Bruch’s Concerto No.1 with the ensemble, and the world premiere of the orchestral suite of Terence Blanchard’s Grammy-winning opera “Fire Shut Up In My Bones.”

Gross and Nézet-Séguin are not strangers to each other. The conductor has been a guest on “Fresh Air” three times. Most recently, in February 2023, Gross asked Nézet-Séguin to come with a playlist of his favorite songs.

She asked him about the inclusion of Debussy’s “The Little Shepherd.”

“I know you like to play Debussy for your cats,” Gross asked. “Is this one of your cats’ favorites?

“Definitely,” he replied. “They’re both very musical.”

“Oh, you’re the father. Of course you think that,” Gross interrupted.

“I swear! I swear!” Nézet-Séguin insisted. “They’re the most musical.”