Free SEPTA rides for kids under 12 coming in July

Starting in July, kids under 12 with an accompanying adult will be able to ride for free on all SEPTA transit modes.

On Thursday, SEPTA board members approved a new fare restructuring plan that also includes one free transfer with a two-hour time frame, a freeze on base cash fares, and the introduction of a new three-day transit pass.

A number of advocates pushing for more equity in public transit rejoiced over the approval.

“This proposal to permit young people to ride for free on all modes of transit is an important step forward for equity and for access to the city of Philadelphia,” said City Councilmember Helen Gym, an outspoken advocate for transit equity. “This approval will cement SEPTA as a key partner in the citywide effort to end structural poverty.”

Local political action committee 5th Square includes free rides for children under 12 in their Fair Fares platform. It lauded the approval as a victory.

Victory for Fair Fares! Victory for #freetransfers! Thanks to our members and volunteers who made their voices heard and contributed to this big win. Join us: https://t.co/QXmGwhQzXH https://t.co/06DCN1cjId — 5th Square (@5thSq) June 25, 2020

SEPTA will delay the fare increases until at least 2021 and roll out both the free kids’ fare and free transfer in July. Single trips using the Key card will be $2.50, and weekly and monthly transpasses will increase by $1 and $3. Weekly and monthly trailpasses on Regional Rail will increase by 6%. Fare for riders with disabilities will remain unchanged.

“As people return to work and their normal routines, safe and reliable public transportation is going to play a critical role,” SEPTA board chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. said in a press release. “The changes in the Fare Restructuring Plan will help our riders during this difficult time and aid in the region’s recovery.”