The SEPTA Board Budget, Planning and Information Technology Committee has proposed that children under 12 ride for free on all modes and that riders have up to two hours to transfer.

The committee made the suggestion before the board votes on the new fare proposal on June 25. If approved, the new fare plan goes into effect July 1.

“Equity is a top priority of the Fare Restructuring Plan, and these changes will help us better meet the needs of our low-income communities and traveling families,” said SEPTA general manager Leslie Richards. “It will also help put us in position to adapt to the changing needs of our customers as the region works to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

SEPTA officials introduced the new fare restructuring proposal in March (before stay-at-home orders went into effect) amid growing calls to eliminate the transfer fees, which has been a pain point for transit equity advocates.