Pandemic crushes Pa. highway toll revenue, jeopardizing $178M for SEPTA upgrades

SEPTA is hemorrhaging money and riders thanks to the coronavirus pandemic — and now, it also faces an imminent shortfall in state transit funding that could delay critical infrastructure projects like station renovations or new vehicle purchases.

Every year, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission provides the Pa. Department of Transportation with a $450 million cash infusion to support transit. Philadelphia’s public transportation agency is the largest single beneficiary, receiving $178 million of its $640 million capital budget through these payments, made in quarterly installments.

But with turnpike toll revenues down by at least 50%, that funding is now in serious jeopardy. Turnpike officials said last week that, at minimum, they will seek to delay a $112.5 million quarterly payment scheduled for July 1.

SEPTA’s share of that quarterly payment would be roughly $44.5 million. If that money doesn’t come, station improvements, vehicle purchases, and other infrastructure upgrades slated for funding in the coming fiscal year could take a hit.