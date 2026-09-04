What to know about incumbent Republican state Sen. Tracy Pennycuick

Although Pennycuick currently resides in Harleysville, she’s not a Montgomery County native. She told WHYY News that she was born and raised in a “small town outside of Boston.” Pennycuick graduated from Mansfield High School in Mansfield, Massachusetts, in 1983. She then attended the University of Connecticut for one year before enlisting in the U.S. Army as a combat medic.

She returned to finish her education at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 1987. Upon graduation, Pennycuick joined the aviation branch of the U.S. Army Reserve.

“My dad gave me a helicopter ride when I was 9 and I fell in love with flying helicopters and I saw that as the only avenue to be a helicopter pilot,” Pennycuick said. “I thought the service was a great place to kind of figure out what you want to do with your life, get a little discipline, get a little structure and I loved it.”

From Iraq and Afghanistan to South Korea and the United Kingdom, she spent 26 years traveling the globe on assignment alongside her husband Rick Pennycuick, who was also in the U.S. Army. In 2007, Pennycuick started an aviation consulting business. In 2008, Pennycuick graduated from the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College. She earned a master’s degree in public administration from Post University in 2015.

Tracy Pennycuick and her family moved to Harleysville in 2005 after her husband was reassigned to Philadelphia. The couple has four children. The couple’s last station was London. The family returned to Montgomery County when Tracy retired in 2010.

She spent three years as the director of the Montgomery County Office of Veteran Affairs. In 2020, Pennycuick won the 147th House District. In 2022, after serving one term in the House, she was elected to replace retiring state Sen. Bob Mensch in the 24th Senate District.