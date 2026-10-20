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The World Stage music venue, formerly World Cafe Live, told its employees on Monday that it was closing for good at the end of this month after 22 years as a West Philadelphia concert venue and restaurant.

Many said they were not surprised.

“I saw it coming,” said Adam Haneghan, a production coordinator at the venue for the last five years.

“We’ve been in a skeleton crew for a good year. The liquor raid, Jesus Christ. Our talent buyer stepped up to also be [general manager], which was already, like, four jobs in one,” he said. “It wasn’t surprising that this corpse was not going to make it across the finish line.”

Last spring, Real Entertainment and the nonprofit LiveConnections, which govern the music venue, filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy to address unpaid rent owed to the venue’s landlord, the University of Pennsylvania.

According to bankruptcy court documents, the management — who had transitioned in a year earlier — had to either vacate the premises or find a financial backer and a “binding commitment by Comcast Spectacor or another entity or person acceptable to [the University of Pennsylvania] to manage all operations of the venue.”

No such partner came forward.

Arely Peña worked as a front-house manager until she was fired for participating in a staff walkout last year. She said the new management, led by former CEO Joseph Callahan, who took over when founder Hal Real retired last year, had alienated staff.

“None of them, to my knowledge, had a background in the music industry,” Peña said. “There were some components of music in their careers, but no one had operated a venue before. That was concerning because they weren’t listening to the people that had been operating it for 20 years.”

When Callahan took over in May 2025, he said the company was facing $6 million in debt and was losing money monthly. Problems with staff almost immediately spun out of control, with a staff walkout in June, resulting in mass firings.

In July, production and restaurant staff unionized with UNITE HERE Local 274 but never reached a contract with management. The National Labor Relations Board later found that management violated labor law and ordered World Stage to reinstate fired workers and pay $103,264 in back wages. The union says World Stage has not complied with the order.

Last summer, Callahan tried to soothe relations with staff in a town hall-style meeting, but ended up inflaming emotions.

“Joe Callahan got up and gave the closing remarks, so to speak, and he used the term ‘human capital.’ That drew an audible ‘oooooo’ from everyone,” Ringo Roseman, who was at the meeting, said. “That gave the impression that he didn’t think of the people who work there as people.”