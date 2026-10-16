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Behind every polling place on Election Day are poll workers who help voters cast their ballots in Pennsylvania.

“Without poll workers, we don’t have elections. Those are the people that make sure you are able to successfully cast your ballot,” said Lauren Cristella, president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy, a nonpartisan civic leadership organization based in Philadelphia.

For Pennsylvanians interested in taking on the role, here’s what to know about eligibility, applying and what the job entails.

Who is eligible

Registered Pennsylvania voters who are at least 18 years old can apply to serve at polling locations in the county they are registered to vote.

Students who are 17 years old can apply as well, but they must meet a few additional requirements. You must be a U.S. citizen, be a junior or senior in high school, and have good academic standing.

Restrictions also apply to who can serve. Most government employees and officials cannot work the polls, although some exceptions exist. Individuals whose name is on the ballot also cannot be poll workers.

How to apply

Prospective poll workers over 18 can start the process by submitting an online interest form. Students under 18 can use a separate student interest form.

County election offices then review applicants and select poll workers.

Cristella said the opportunity lets young people become more involved in elections even before they can vote.

“Even before you’re technically able to vote, you can serve as a poll worker, learn how the system works and help out your community,” she said.

Applicants who don’t receive a response and want to check their application status should contact their county election office.