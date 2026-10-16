Pa. election 2026: How to apply to be a poll worker for the midterms
People can apply to be poll workers if they are at least 17 years old and are U.S. citizens.
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Behind every polling place on Election Day are poll workers who help voters cast their ballots in Pennsylvania.
“Without poll workers, we don’t have elections. Those are the people that make sure you are able to successfully cast your ballot,” said Lauren Cristella, president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy, a nonpartisan civic leadership organization based in Philadelphia.
For Pennsylvanians interested in taking on the role, here’s what to know about eligibility, applying and what the job entails.
Who is eligible
Registered Pennsylvania voters who are at least 18 years old can apply to serve at polling locations in the county they are registered to vote.
Students who are 17 years old can apply as well, but they must meet a few additional requirements. You must be a U.S. citizen, be a junior or senior in high school, and have good academic standing.
Restrictions also apply to who can serve. Most government employees and officials cannot work the polls, although some exceptions exist. Individuals whose name is on the ballot also cannot be poll workers.
How to apply
Prospective poll workers over 18 can start the process by submitting an online interest form. Students under 18 can use a separate student interest form.
County election offices then review applicants and select poll workers.
Cristella said the opportunity lets young people become more involved in elections even before they can vote.
“Even before you’re technically able to vote, you can serve as a poll worker, learn how the system works and help out your community,” she said.
Applicants who don’t receive a response and want to check their application status should contact their county election office.
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What training is required?
Before working an election, poll workers must learn the procedures and responsibilities associated with their positions.
Training is organized locally, meaning poll workers should receive specific instructions depending on the needs of their assigned polling location.
Counties offer in-person training, and many also provide virtual options. Cristella said attending an in-person session can be especially useful for becoming familiar with voting equipment before Election Day.
Beyond county training, poll workers can take advantage of additional supplemental resources.
The Pennsylvania Department of State offers online training modules that address different parts of the voting process. Online lessons include modules on verifying voter identification, handling provisional ballots, assisting voters with disabilities and voters with limited English proficiency.
The Committee of Seventy is also offering supplemental training sessions for the rest of October leading up to Election Day.
Cristella said that while they do not replace county-mandated training, they offer guidance on deescalation and a chance for poll workers to ask questions by a former election professional.
When to apply
There is no specific deadline to apply, but applicants must attend mandatory training before Election Day, so applying sooner rather than later is encouraged.
What to expect on Election Day
A full day at the polls involves more than helping voters cast their ballots.
Poll workers are asked to arrive before voting begins at 7 a.m. and remain on-site until after the polls close at 8 p.m.
Throughout the day, workers keep polling locations organized, check in voters, respond to questions and complete tasks as needed.
Each polling location has an election board made up of a judge of elections, as well as a majority and minority inspector, chosen by voters every four years to oversee various aspects of polling place operations, including election materials, records and paperwork.
Other positions include clerks, who assist with day-to-day operations, and machine inspectors who are appointed to ensure voting equipment is functioning properly.
“There’s busy times. There’s times that are slower. “Sometimes you might not be able to leave for lunch,” Cristella said.
She recommends bringing snacks and other necessities, especially since meals may not always be provided.
Still, Cristella said the experience gives poll workers the chance to see firsthand procedures and safeguards involved in administering elections.
“You get a front-row seat, and you really get to see your neighbors and be confident that our elections work and that you played a part in securing our democracy for your neighbor and your community,” she said.
How much do poll workers get paid?
Compensation depends on the county and position. Workers also receive payment for participating in their county’s official training.
Cristella said pay rates differ across Pennsylvania, and anyone considering applying should consult their local county’s election website for details.
Residents in the Philadelphia region can find information about compensation and opportunities to become a poll worker through Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, as well as Philadelphia.
For questions about the interest forms, prospective applicants can contact the Pennsylvania Department of State at 1-877-868-3772 or ra-voterreg@pa.gov.
Bucks County
- Elections & Voter Registration
- 55 E. Court St, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, 18901
- Phone: 215-348-6154
- Email: elections@buckscounty.org
Chester County
- Elections
- Michele DiCaprio
- Government Services Center
- 601 Westtown Road, Suite 150 PO Box 2747
- West Chester, Pennsylvania, 19380
- Phone: 610-344-6410
- Email: ccelectionofficials@chesco.org
- Voter registration
Delaware County
- Elections
- Laureen Hagan
- Chief Clerk
- 201 W. Front St.
- Government Center Building
- Media, Pennsylvania, 19063
- Phone: 610-891-4673
- Email: DelcoElection@co.delaware.pa.us
- Voter Registration
Montgomery County
- Elections & Voter Registration
- Montgomery County Voter Services
- One Montgomery Plaza
- 425 Swede St., Suite 602
- Norristown, Pennsylvania, 19401
- Phone: 610-278-3280
- Email: montcovotes@montgomerycountypa.gov
Philadelphia
- Elections
- Philadelphia County Board of Elections
- 142 City Hall
- 1400 JFK Blvd.
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19107
- Phone: 215-686-1591
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