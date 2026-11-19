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Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has favored legalizing recreational marijuana for years, going back to his time as attorney general. He made the pitch to the state legislature last year, saying it would be good for the economy and tax base, while pointing out that 24 states have already legalized it.

“Pennsylvanians who want to buy cannabis are just driving across the border to one of our neighbors,” he said.

Shapiro included adult-use legalization in his first executive budget in 2023, making cannabis taxes and license fees part of his plan to bring in new state revenue. He renewed the proposal in subsequent budgets.

Republicans in Harrisburg have blocked those efforts, but this month’s election gave Democrats control of the state Senate, where legalization previously stalled. The question for 2027 is whether lawmakers can agree on who gets to sell marijuana, how the state should tax it and what happens to past convictions.

Who wants it?

There’s a lot of support among Democrats and the public for legalization. A Quinnipiac University poll released earlier this year found that 56% of registered voters in the state support it, including 72% of Democrats, 63% of independents and 32% of Republicans.

Last week, Philadelphia Council President Kenyatta Johnson, Councilmember Jim Harrity and eight other members sponsored a resolution urging state lawmakers to legalize and regulate adult-use cannabis.

Meredith Buettner Schneider, executive director of the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition, applauded that effort.

“It’s time for state leaders to listen to voters and agree on legislation that builds on Pennsylvania’s existing cannabis industry, creates opportunities for small businesses and social equity applicants, and establishes a safe, regulated market that benefits consumers and communities across the Commonwealth,” she said in a statement. “Philadelphia’s leaders recognize the urgency of getting this done, and Harrisburg must follow.”

However, it’s not a given that Harrisburg will act very soon. Shapiro did not include the topic in his recent preview of a forthcoming 100-day plan.

And state Sen. Jay Costa, the presumptive Senate president pro tempore, also said it’s not an urgent issue for them. Democrats would discuss legalization, he told WHTM, but “it’s not necessarily one of the high-priority items that we feel like we’ve been given a clear responsibility to address.”

Even if Democrats in the state Senate are able to come together in their support for legalization, there are a number of differences over what implementation would look like.