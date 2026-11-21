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In 2024, young voters helped Republicans make gains with an electorate that had historically leaned towards Democrats. Two years later, many of those voters turned towards Democrats again.

In Pennsylvania, 68% of 18- to 29-year-olds voted for Democrats in this year’s midterm elections, a 31 percentage-point change from 2024. Democrats flipped the state Senate for the first time in 48 years, achieving a “trifecta” of control.

Pennsylvania became a key player as Gov. Josh Shapiro won reelection and garnered 75% of the youth vote. Democratic candidates flipped seats in three congressional districts where young people were expected to have a major impact: the 10th, 7th and 1st, according to Tufts University’s nonpartisan, research organization CIRCLE. CIRCLE’s Youth Electoral Significance Index shows that young people between 18-29 years old make up 19% of the residents in the 10th District and 7th District. Both districts are home to several colleges including Penn State University’s Harrisburg campus, Lehigh University and Lafayette College.

The index accounts for the eligible voting population in the district, says Sara Suzuki, a senior researcher at CIRCLE. She also said that they take into consideration how much candidates have invested in youth engagement throughout their campaign.

“We look at things like investment in young people. So investment in their education, in nonprofit services for them and negative sides of youth investments [such as] the incarceration rate of young people,” she said. “What we’re really thinking about is how much support exists for young people that really provides a foundation for mobilizing … young people in those areas.”

Nationally, young voters rallied behind Democratic candidates, a shift of nearly 40 percentage points from 2024. While young women and young people of color have historically been more likely to support Democrats, this election saw a notable shift among young white voters, particularly men. In 2024, 63% of white men aged 18-29 voted for Donald Trump but in 2026, only 46% voted for Republican candidates.

Elizabeth Matto, director of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University, notes that immigration and crime were likely key issues for young people who voted for President Donald Trump and Republican candidates in 2024. The fact that many of those voters chose to cast votes for Democrats in this election could suggest the economy held a higher importance in this cycle.

“I think those young adults that still had [immigration and crime] at the top of mind continued to support Republican candidates, but you can’t deny the fact that there were fewer of them now,” Matto said.

According to Matto, young people were voting for policy, not party.

“I think it had much more to do with issues and candidates’ attention to issues. And even more importantly, the attention paid to young adults in relation to these issues,” she said.