Young voters turned out for Democrats in Pennsylvania. Now they’re waiting for the results
Young voters, who traditionally leaned towards Democratic candidates until 2024, returned to familiar territory in this election by strongly backing Democrats.Listen 1:22
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In 2024, young voters helped Republicans make gains with an electorate that had historically leaned towards Democrats. Two years later, many of those voters turned towards Democrats again.
In Pennsylvania, 68% of 18- to 29-year-olds voted for Democrats in this year’s midterm elections, a 31 percentage-point change from 2024. Democrats flipped the state Senate for the first time in 48 years, achieving a “trifecta” of control.
Pennsylvania became a key player as Gov. Josh Shapiro won reelection and garnered 75% of the youth vote. Democratic candidates flipped seats in three congressional districts where young people were expected to have a major impact: the 10th, 7th and 1st, according to Tufts University’s nonpartisan, research organization CIRCLE. CIRCLE’s Youth Electoral Significance Index shows that young people between 18-29 years old make up 19% of the residents in the 10th District and 7th District. Both districts are home to several colleges including Penn State University’s Harrisburg campus, Lehigh University and Lafayette College.
The index accounts for the eligible voting population in the district, says Sara Suzuki, a senior researcher at CIRCLE. She also said that they take into consideration how much candidates have invested in youth engagement throughout their campaign.
“We look at things like investment in young people. So investment in their education, in nonprofit services for them and negative sides of youth investments [such as] the incarceration rate of young people,” she said. “What we’re really thinking about is how much support exists for young people that really provides a foundation for mobilizing … young people in those areas.”
Nationally, young voters rallied behind Democratic candidates, a shift of nearly 40 percentage points from 2024. While young women and young people of color have historically been more likely to support Democrats, this election saw a notable shift among young white voters, particularly men. In 2024, 63% of white men aged 18-29 voted for Donald Trump but in 2026, only 46% voted for Republican candidates.
Elizabeth Matto, director of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University, notes that immigration and crime were likely key issues for young people who voted for President Donald Trump and Republican candidates in 2024. The fact that many of those voters chose to cast votes for Democrats in this election could suggest the economy held a higher importance in this cycle.
“I think those young adults that still had [immigration and crime] at the top of mind continued to support Republican candidates, but you can’t deny the fact that there were fewer of them now,” Matto said.
According to Matto, young people were voting for policy, not party.
“I think it had much more to do with issues and candidates’ attention to issues. And even more importantly, the attention paid to young adults in relation to these issues,” she said.
However, the results of this election should not signal to Democrats that the youth vote is safely back in their hands, Matto said.
“It is no mistake that more often than not elected officials pay a lot of attention to voters who vote in large numbers consistently, middle-aged voters, senior citizens,” she said.
“I think young adults need to assume that power also and encourage elected officials to pay very good attention to the views, the wishes of young adults … It’s to their detriment [elected officials] to forget the youth vote or to overlook the youth vote.”
Turnout in midterm elections is generally lower than in presidential elections, with youth voter turnout seeing the largest drop at 51% compared to other voters. However, this election saw the second-highest youth voter turnout in a midterm election in 30 years, just behind 2018.
Matto said the high turnout reflected young people’s concerns about how political decisions over the past two years have affected their lives.
“In many ways, young adults were using the power of the vote to express their concerns about the state of the economy and the decisions being made by those holding office,” she said.
While an estimated 27% of 18-29-year-olds voted in the 2026 midterm elections, Suzuki hopes that future elections will see more outreach aimed at youth voters. Nearly 3 in 4 18- to 29-year-olds did not vote in this election, which Suzuki says is due to a lack of engagement and support.
“They did not have outreach from organizations to inform them about the electoral process … They may not have support in their community that encourages them and expects them to take part,” she said. “Those pieces need to be in place to really understand what the youth vote might look like in the future.”
Affordability was the central concern for the majority of young voters. Voters pointed to issues such as gas prices surging due to the war in Iran, inflation and a declining job market as top priorities.
The minimum wage in Pennsylvania is $7.25 per hour. The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has repeatedly passed legislation to raise that number, but those efforts have consistently stalled or been blocked by the previously Republican-controlled state Senate.
On social media, Shapiro promised to deliver an increased minimum wage after winning, alongside codifying abortion rights, funding SEPTA and building more affordable housing. His promises offer a test of whether Democrats can maintain the support of young voters.
Matto cautions against characterizing young voters in Pennsylvania as a monolith. Though they supported Democratic candidates in this election, they are waiting to see if newly elected officials will deliver on their promises.
To maintain the support of young voters, Matto said candidates need to be “highly focused on [affordability and the economy] and to speak about these issues from the perspective … of young adults … and not forgetting [young people] the next time around, making sure you’re including young adults in your campaign strategies when it gets closer to the next election.”
Harvard University’s youth poll this fall found that 88% of young people viewed corruption as a top concern, while just 9% believed the country was headed in the right direction. Their participation in the midterms offered a way to turn that frustration into political influence.
For Matto, the election results should be a reminder to young people of the power they hold.
“They should feel heartened and they should feel empowered … and they should be able to see that they are part of the government,” she said.
Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series on Youth Civic Engagement funded by the William Penn Foundation. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.
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