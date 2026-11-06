Blue wave in Bucks: How Bob Harvie defeated Republican Brian Fitzpatrick in Pa.’s 1st District
Fitzpatrick, a five-term incumbent, won by 13 percentage points in 2024. Two years later, the suburban battleground delivered Democrats their first victory since 2008.
Democrat Bob Harvie’s victory over Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District was part of a stunning blue wave that swept the country in the 2026 midterms, earning Democrats a “trifecta” in Harrisburg and control of the state’s representation in the U.S. House and Senate.
A current Bucks County commissioner and former high school social studies teacher, Harvie bested Fitzpatrick by more than 5 percentage points in the district, which encompasses all of Bucks County and part of Montgomery County.
The upset was a decisive shift from 2024, when Fitzpatrick defeated Democratic opponent Ashley Ehasz by more than 13 percentage points despite district voters choosing Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris over President Donald Trump by a razor-thin margin.
A Democrat has not represented the area, which was formerly the state’s 8th Congressional District, since 2011.
Here’s a look at how affordability issues, backlash against Trump and an unusually contentious campaign cycle powered Harvie to victory in the 1st District.
Affordability struggles spur voters’ rejection of ‘status quo,’ Democrats say
Harvie told reporters Tuesday night that his campaign’s grassroots efforts and focus on affordability issues were keys to winning.
“This was a victory really for the people in this room and the communities in this district, who have been struggling, who are tired of what’s happening in Washington, tired of the finger-pointing, tired of people who are just going to pick fights,” Harvie said. “They want people who are going to make their lives better and solve our problems.”
Democratic Party leaders in the region said Harvie’s focus on voters’ concerns was critical.
State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, who chairs the Bucks County Democratic Committee and represents the 10th Senate District, told WHYY News on Wednesday that economic concerns were “probably the most important issue as to why we had such a good day yesterday.”
“People are hurting, and the Republicans and Donald Trump have not really addressed their needs and their challenges, and so they turn to Democrats to do that,” he said.
Jamila Winder, vice chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said voters saw Harvie as a “down-to-earth guy” who addressed the issues and identified solutions.
“He’s … done a lot of great things as county commissioner that will translate well into his work when he goes to Congress,” she said. “And he just put in the work to demonstrate why he would be a different type of leader for the people in Bucks County than Fitzpatrick.”
At the polls Tuesday, voters in the district said rising costs and frustrations with the economy were key factors.
“At this point in time, a lot of stuff has been going up in price that a lot of people in our area can no longer afford,” Judith Andrejko said after voting at Walter S. Miller Elementary School in Levittown.
Andrejko declined to say which candidates she voted for, but said that having her “day-to-day activities” affected by America’s political divide got her out to vote.
Janelle Parsons, who cast her vote in Warminster Township, also cited the economy as one of her top priorities.
“Right now I’m doing two jobs — almost two full-time jobs — just to make things work,” Parsons said. “I would like to one day be able to work maybe one job.”
“If you’re not doing anything for the working man, that’s a problem for me,” she added.
Democratic challengers in down-ballot races also saw a boost from voters’ dissatisfaction with the economy, said state Sen.-elect Eileen Hartnett Albillar, who became the first Democrat in more than three decades to win Pennsylvania’s 6th state Senate District in Bucks County.
“I think people understand that the Republicans at the national level and the president, and Republicans at every level in the state Legislature, too, are responsible for the economic situation that we are currently in,” she said. “Bucks County voters were no longer satisfied with the status quo, and that’s why they voted for change.”
Pa. election 2026: What to know
- Blue tsunami: The magnitude of the Democrats’ wins was always a possibility, but the depth and breadth of their victories were jaw-dropping.
- All eyes on Pennsylvania: Democrats flipped the state Senate for the first time in nearly 50 years, achieving their elusive “trifecta” of control in Harrisburg.
- GOP ousted: There are no more Republicans representing Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania’s legislature.
- What’s next?: A $15 minimum wage, public transit funding and legalized recreational marijuana may be on the table in Pennsylvania.
The Trump factor
Fitzpatrick, a self-described moderate Republican, often sought to distance himself from Trump and highlight his commitment to bipartisanship.
That approach proved to be unsuccessful in protecting the five-term incumbent against what many described as a nationwide referendum on the Trump administration’s past two years.
Colleen Klepser, a registered Democrat in Warminster Township, had voted for Fitzpatrick in the past.
That changed this year.
“He votes for Trump too much,” she said. “Including some of the things he’s done in the past few years. And I actually emailed him and told him he lost my vote.”
In a concession statement released Wednesday morning, Fitzpatrick said his campaign had focused on building a coalition across party lines.
“Our people’s movement was built upon that simple conviction: people before party, partnership over partisanship, and the belief that diversity of thought is a strength to be welcomed, not a difference to be feared,” he said. “That leadership is measured not by political allegiance, but the courage to do what is right for the people we serve.”
Fitzpatrick wished Harvie success in his “responsibility to represent every person in our community, whether they voted for him or not.”
Neither the Fitzpatrick campaign nor the county GOP responded to a request for comment.
The Pennsylvania Republican Party said in a statement that despite widespread losses, it “remains committed to advancing the conservative principles and policies that will move the Commonwealth forward,” and plans to promote “policies that make Pennsylvania a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Santarsiero said he had expected his party to do well in the midterms, even better than it had done in 2006 or 2018, both strong years for Democrats. He foresaw something on par with 1974, when “backlash to Watergate and the Nixon administration” gave Democrats a historic boost.
“It seems like this was in fact much more like that,” Santarsiero said. “That’s why I didn’t think Bob’s race against Brian Fitzpatrick was going to be super close.”
Harvie on Tuesday night said his victory is a rebuke of Fitzpatrick as well as Trump.
“People can point fingers at the president, but there’s a Congress that’s supposed to also exercise power and hasn’t been,” he said. “And they’ve been complicit, including this congressman who I beat tonight.”
Harvie also said the vote showed that “people just feel detached from [Fitzpatrick],” which he attributed in part to the fact that the Republican congressman had not held an in-person town hall in the district in nine years.
Fitzpatrick’s attack ads backfire, voters say
Fitzpatrick spent more money on this campaign than his previous three combined, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, in what was an unusually litigious and contentious campaign cycle.
The Republican launched attack ads accusing Harvie of being the “subject” of an FBI investigation.
Harvie denied those claims and responded with a cease-and-desist letter and a lawsuit, accusing Fitzpatrick of defamation. Politico linked some of Fitzpatrick’s campaign attack ad fodder to Dave Sommers, a Patch blogger and a guest at Fitzpatrick’s wedding.
Fitzpatrick also filed a lawsuit last week attempting to remove Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia from the county Board of Elections, alleging that her public support for her fellow Democratic commissioner represented a “clear conflict of interest.” A judge struck down the petition Monday.
The Republican’s bitter campaign offensive “backfired,” said Lynda Mintz, 79, a retired school nurse in Warminster Township who voted for Harvie.
“He had some nasty things to say about Bob Harvie,” she said. “They were not true, none of them.”
She pointed to ads that said Harvie, as a county commissioner, had voted to give himself a pay raise as an example of what she described as the Fitzpatrick campaign’s misrepresentation of Harvie and his record.
“All he did was give a pay raise to all of the county workers, which they had to do by contract,” Mintz said. “It was a unanimous vote by the three commissioners, and there was nothing suspicious or nefarious about it.”
Santarsiero said Fitzpatrick’s campaign was the “most disgraceful” one he had seen run in the county. Harvie’s messaging on affordability issues stood in contrast to Fitzpatrick’s attacks, which Santarsiero said cost the incumbent votes.
“I think people were disgusted by what they saw and what they heard,” he said.
In his victory speech Tuesday night, Harvie acknowledged the toll the ads took on his family, including his mother and children.
“What Brian Fitzpatrick never thinks about when he’s putting up signs attacking somebody is that sometimes that person has children,” he said.
Bucks County: From purple to blue?
Registered Republicans overtook registered Democrats in Bucks County in July 2024 for the first time in more than 15 years.
But in the last year, Democratic registrations surged, narrowing Republicans’ registration advantage in a district where voters regularly split their tickets. Democrats also swept county row offices in last year’s elections.
On Tuesday, key state Senate and House races in Bucks County flipped Democratic, helping the party win a trifecta in Pennsylvania for the first time in decades.
“I don’t think we’re a purple county anymore. I think we’re blue,” Harvie told reporters Tuesday night. “So I think this shows that, and the fact that people are looking at the government that we’ve been providing to people up and down throughout this county, and this county is 90% of the district, and I think they’re recognizing that we’re just better, quite frankly, giving people a government that works for them.”
Santarsiero said Wednesday that Bucks County can be a “reliably blue county,” given certain conditions.
“I think that Bucks County is a place where people vote for candidates who are going to address the challenges that the community faces,” he said. “So it will be a blue county if Democrats continue to espouse and pass solutions that make a difference in people’s lives. That is the challenge that we have.”
WHYY News’ Sophia Schmidt and Carmen Russell-Sluchansky contributed to this report.
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