Democrat Bob Harvie’s victory over Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District was part of a stunning blue wave that swept the country in the 2026 midterms, earning Democrats a “trifecta” in Harrisburg and control of the state’s representation in the U.S. House and Senate.

A current Bucks County commissioner and former high school social studies teacher, Harvie bested Fitzpatrick by more than 5 percentage points in the district, which encompasses all of Bucks County and part of Montgomery County.

The upset was a decisive shift from 2024, when Fitzpatrick defeated Democratic opponent Ashley Ehasz by more than 13 percentage points despite district voters choosing Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris over President Donald Trump by a razor-thin margin.

A Democrat has not represented the area, which was formerly the state’s 8th Congressional District, since 2011.

Here’s a look at how affordability issues, backlash against Trump and an unusually contentious campaign cycle powered Harvie to victory in the 1st District.

Affordability struggles spur voters’ rejection of ‘status quo,’ Democrats say

Harvie told reporters Tuesday night that his campaign’s grassroots efforts and focus on affordability issues were keys to winning.

“This was a victory really for the people in this room and the communities in this district, who have been struggling, who are tired of what’s happening in Washington, tired of the finger-pointing, tired of people who are just going to pick fights,” Harvie said. “They want people who are going to make their lives better and solve our problems.”

Democratic Party leaders in the region said Harvie’s focus on voters’ concerns was critical.

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, who chairs the Bucks County Democratic Committee and represents the 10th Senate District, told WHYY News on Wednesday that economic concerns were “probably the most important issue as to why we had such a good day yesterday.”

“People are hurting, and the Republicans and Donald Trump have not really addressed their needs and their challenges, and so they turn to Democrats to do that,” he said.

Jamila Winder, vice chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said voters saw Harvie as a “down-to-earth guy” who addressed the issues and identified solutions.

“He’s … done a lot of great things as county commissioner that will translate well into his work when he goes to Congress,” she said. “And he just put in the work to demonstrate why he would be a different type of leader for the people in Bucks County than Fitzpatrick.”

At the polls Tuesday, voters in the district said rising costs and frustrations with the economy were key factors.

“At this point in time, a lot of stuff has been going up in price that a lot of people in our area can no longer afford,” Judith Andrejko said after voting at Walter S. Miller Elementary School in Levittown.

Andrejko declined to say which candidates she voted for, but said that having her “day-to-day activities” affected by America’s political divide got her out to vote.

Janelle Parsons, who cast her vote in Warminster Township, also cited the economy as one of her top priorities.

“Right now I’m doing two jobs — almost two full-time jobs — just to make things work,” Parsons said. “I would like to one day be able to work maybe one job.”

“If you’re not doing anything for the working man, that’s a problem for me,” she added.

Democratic challengers in down-ballot races also saw a boost from voters’ dissatisfaction with the economy, said state Sen.-elect Eileen Hartnett Albillar, who became the first Democrat in more than three decades to win Pennsylvania’s 6th state Senate District in Bucks County.

“I think people understand that the Republicans at the national level and the president, and Republicans at every level in the state Legislature, too, are responsible for the economic situation that we are currently in,” she said. “Bucks County voters were no longer satisfied with the status quo, and that’s why they voted for change.”