NJ Transit is expanding a project to present art exhibitions at bus and train stations
The agency is partnering with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts on the TRANSITional Art Project, which features N.J. artists.
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A plan to expose NJ Transit bus and rail riders to art is expanding. NJ Transit and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts announced Tuesday that the latest installment of the TRANSITional Art Project will be displayed at the Morris Plains Rail Station.
The TRANSITional Art Project, a partnership between the agencies, includes murals and photography from New Jersey-based artists that are featured in temporary visual art exhibitions at NJ Transit bus and train stations across the Garden State.
The latest exhibition, entitled “Tracks Through Time: Movement, History and Human Connection,” reflects on 250 years of American identity and transformation, and the historical and cultural significance of railroads.
“Tracks Through Time captures the movement, the history, and the human connection that define both NJ Transit and New Jersey,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri in a statement. “Railroads helped to build this nation, and as we mark 250 years of our shared history, there’s no better place to tell that story than in the very stations where the past and daily life intersect.”
The exhibition features photography by Beyti Barbaros, murals by Jonathan Yumi and a three-panel mural installation by Catherine Thurston.
The project was launched as a pilot program in 2019 at Newark Penn Station. Since then, exhibitions have been mounted at the Atlantic City Bus and Rail Terminals, the Walter Rand Bus Terminal and Light Rail Station in Camden, the Trenton Transit Center, New Brunswick Rail Station, and the Summit and Rahway Rail Stations.
“Public art has the power to transform the places we move through every day into places where we can pause, connect, and see our communities in new ways,” said Danielle Bursk, the New Jersey State Arts Council Director of Community Partnerships & Artist Services, in a statement. “Through our partnership with NJ TRANSIT, we’re creating opportunities for New Jersey artists to interpret and illuminate the many stories that have shaped our state.”
According to NJ Transit, the goal of the program is to connect riders and the surrounding community “with invigorated experiences in their daily lives and to provide New Jersey artists with both exhibition opportunities and supportive experience creating public art in transit spaces.”
The agency said some artists receive stipends from the TRANSITional Art Project to help offset the costs of developing their projects.
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