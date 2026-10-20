From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A plan to expose NJ Transit bus and rail riders to art is expanding. NJ Transit and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts announced Tuesday that the latest installment of the TRANSITional Art Project will be displayed at the Morris Plains Rail Station.

The TRANSITional Art Project, a partnership between the agencies, includes murals and photography from New Jersey-based artists that are featured in temporary visual art exhibitions at NJ Transit bus and train stations across the Garden State.

The latest exhibition, entitled “Tracks Through Time: Movement, History and Human Connection,” reflects on 250 years of American identity and transformation, and the historical and cultural significance of railroads.

“Tracks Through Time captures the movement, the history, and the human connection that define both NJ Transit and New Jersey,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri in a statement. “Railroads helped to build this nation, and as we mark 250 years of our shared history, there’s no better place to tell that story than in the very stations where the past and daily life intersect.”