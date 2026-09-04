Pa. election 2026: What Bucks County voters should know about the 6th Senate District race between Frank Farry and Eileen Hartnett Albillar
Eileen Hartnett Albillar is challenging Republican incumbent state Sen. Frank Farry in a face-off that could flip the balance of power in the Pennsylvania state Senate.
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- Pa.’s 6th Senate District: What’s at stake | The path to victory
- State Sen. Frank Farry: About | Political experience | Top priorities | Endorsements
- Eileen Hartnett Albillar: About | Top priorities | Endorsements
In the 2026 midterm elections, Pennsylvania voters will decide who will serve as governor and lieutenant governor for the next four years.
Here’s everything voters need to know about the race for the Pennsylvania state Senate’s 6th District seat, from who’s running and what’s at stake to where the candidates stand on key issues and beyond.
What’s at stake in the Pa. state Senate 6th District race?
What to know about Frank Farry
Farry, 53, was born and raised in Middletown Township. He currently lives in Langhorne with his wife, Kristen, and two children, Jacob, 7, and Charlotte, 6. He has served as a volunteer firefighter for more than three decades, and as fire chief for the Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company for the past 26 years.
Farry worked in Middletown Township government for seven years prior to running for and winning the 142nd District seat in the state House in 2008. He served in the House until winning the state Senate 6th District seat in 2022.
Running for elected office was an extension of his commitment to public service as a volunteer firefighter, Farry told WHYY News.
“The voters blessed me with the opportunity to be in this position to go out to Harrisburg and serve them, and try and make their lives better and try and make a difference for them,” he said.
What to know about Eileen Hartnett Albillar
Hartnett Albillar, 52, grew up in Warminster Township. She is currently the Bucks County clerk of courts, a position she’s held since January 2024. She previously served on the Warrington Township Board of Supervisors, from 2018 to 2023.
As a licensed social worker, she has nearly 30 years of experience in both governmental and nonprofit positions, primarily working with low-income families and people experiencing food insecurity, as well as supporting seniors on a fixed income. She has worked on housing issues, evictions and homelessness, among other issues.
It’s this experience as a social worker, she said, that spurred her to run for office and motivates her bid to represent her district in the state Senate. As an elected official, Hartnett Albillar told WHYY News she applies the same skills she honed in social work: “advocating, listening and problem solving.”
“I’ve sat with families who are not sure if they’re going to be able to keep a roof over their heads, where they’re going to get the money for their next meal, with seniors who are making decisions about if they’re going to buy lifesaving medication or if they’re going to pay their utility bill and keep the lights on and keep the stove on,” she said. “Right now in Pennsylvania, in my district, across the country, people, not just low-income families, are really feeling the squeeze and feeling the pressure of being able to meet their basic needs, and this is experience that I have and I want to take to Harrisburg.”
As a Warrington Township supervisor, Hartnett Albillar said she worked with fellow board members to build a new police station and grow the police force to keep up with the burgeoning community’s public safety needs.
The project included both short-term and long-term considerations, including obtaining accreditation for the police department and adding solar panels to the station’s building.
Hartnett Albillar also counted among her accomplishments as supervisor the police department’s implementation of the co-responder program, which pairs social workers and police officers in responding to calls related to mental health crises and substance abuse.
Hartnett Albillar is a board member of NOVA, the crime victim assistance organization for Bucks County.
“I’ve loved all the ways that I’ve been able to advocate for people in my community,” she said. “Whether it’s neighbors, whether it’s victims of crime, whether it’s somebody with a disability, whether it’s a senior who doesn’t know how they’re going to … pay their mortgage.”
Hartnett Albillar has two school-aged children and currently lives in Warrington Township.
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