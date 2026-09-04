Affordability “is the issue across the map,” Farry said. “But … not far behind it is this partisanship mess that’s going on.”

Open primaries “would help resolve some of that,” he said, along with candidates and elected officials being more focused on the people they represent rather than their party.

Farry said if he is reelected, he plans to continue working across the aisle to address major issues, including budgeting for SEPTA, increasing the minimum wage and public school funding. Farry said he has “probably the most independent voting record in the Senate.”

“If something’s put before me that’s not in the interest of my community, even if it’s put before us by our own party, I will vote against it,” Farry said. “If something is put before us from the other party and it’s good, I will vote for it.”

On affordability, Farry said a bipartisan “collective effort” is necessary to address pocketbook concerns for voters in his district and across the state.

“Having a robust public transit system, coupled with helping those that need to use public transit, is important,” he said. “Affordable health care is important. Access to health care is important, right? Ensuring the state is investing the resources … to have a good economy and good-paying jobs. These are all things that are important to do, but they’re not usually solved with a single piece of legislation.”

A youth activities tax credit is an example of one piece of legislation that he is working on that can make a difference for families’ economic well-being, Farry said.

Senate Bill 1441 would allow parents to file for tax credit for the cost of their children’s extracurricular activities.

“Whether it’s training, equipment, registration fees, that will not be a burden on our families here in Pennsylvania in the future if we’re successful with that legislation,” Farry said.

Farry cited SEPTA funding as a key issue.

Republicans and Democrats in Harrisburg were stalled in a monthslong gridlock over funding for the transit agency in 2025. Stopgap funding was approved to avoid service cuts, but questions concerning a long-term budget for mass transit in the state have gone unresolved.

Farry and other Senate Republicans voted down a House-approved bill that would have provided additional long-term funding for SEPTA via an increase in the portion of sales tax revenue allotted to mass transit.

Farry said he is committed to establishing a sustainable funding plan for SEPTA, and introduced legislation addressing the issue a few years before it became “such a huge, front-page issue.”

Raising the minimum wage, with yearly increases to keep pace with the cost of living, is another of Farry’s legislative priorities.