Pa. election 2026: What to know about the 142nd House District race in Bucks County
Republican incumbent state Rep. Joe Hogan is facing a challenge from Democrat Kristin Egan.
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- Pa.’s 142nd House District: What’s at stake | The path to victory
- State Rep. Joe Hogan: About | History | Top priorities | Endorsements
- Kristin Egan: About | Top priorities | Endorsements
In the 2026 midterm elections, Pennsylvania voters will decide who will serve as governor and lieutenant governor for the next four years. State House and Senate seats are also on the ballot.
Here’s everything voters need to know about the race for the 142nd House District seat in Bucks County, from who’s running and what’s at stake to where the candidates stand on key issues and beyond.
What’s at stake in the race for the 142nd House District seat?
What to know about incumbent Republican state Rep. Joe Hogan
Hogan, 38, is from Levittown and is a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County. He now lives in Langhorne, a minutes-drive from where he grew up, with his wife, daughter and their family’s dog.
Hogan received his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and a law degree from Temple University.
He began his political career in 2011, working for former U.S. Rep Mike Fitzpatrick, a Republican who represented Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. Hogan was program director for the Bucks County Redevelopment Authority when he was elected to the state House in 2022.
After talking it over with his wife, he decided to run because he realized he “probably had more to lose by not running,” Hogan told WHYY News.
“My wife and I were relatively newly married,” he said. “We were in a one-bedroom apartment looking for a house. We were talking about starting a family, and there’s a lot of people like that in Bucks County, Southeast … Pennsylvania, across the United States. So, I felt I had a good perspective to offer if I was elected.”
Hogan was recently commissioned as a JAG officer in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
What to know about Democratic challenger Kristin Egan
Kristin Egan did not respond to WHYY News’ request for an interview.
According to her campaign website, Egan was born and raised in Bucks County. Her parents worked as a union Amtrak conductor and a math instructional aide and floral designer.
Egan has worked as a public school English teacher for more than 20 years and is currently an elected member of the Neshaminy School District Board of Directors. In that role, she serves on the business operations and policy committees, working with the board, administrators, staff and residents on district policies and needs.
Egan has also served as a union leader and former chief negotiator in the district.
Per her campaign website, she and her husband, Jim, are raising three daughters.
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