How do we get to the pandemic’s ‘next normal’?

Structural opportunities

The roadmap’s authors are calling for improved ventilation systems in buildings, such as schools. When it comes to education, they stressed the importance of balancing safety and emotional and social well-being.

“When should we stop masking in schools? Now, definitely now,” Wherry said. “What criteria should we use to make those kinds of decisions in the future while keeping safety first, recognizing there are costs to everything we do? And how do we make sure we have resilient child care so that we can keep our workforce working and keep our children safe at the same time?”

The experts recommend investing in the health care, public health, and research workforce so the fields are better prepared to manage a health crisis in the future. They also want improved health system data infrastructure for testing, vaccination status, and patient outcomes.

“It’s very clear now if we had a good system for doing this across the country, we would have actually been able to identify emerging areas of risk for health care system collapse during the pandemic before anything ever got to that state,” Wherry said.

Communication and education

The experts recommend creating a role of deputy assistant to the president for biosecurity, who would coordinate public communications. This person would also tackle misinformation and disinformation.

“How will we handle the next outbreak? Who is going to do what? What kinds of communication do we need, and how do we prepare?” said road map author Dr. Dolores Albarracín, a professor of social psychology and communication at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center’s Science of Science Communication Division.

The experts also are calling for a plan to encourage people to support the mitigation efforts public health officials establish.

They recommend expanding health education in K-12 schools to equip children to depoliticize health, and strengthen their knowledge of what a virus is and how to prevent infectious diseases.

The children also would be trained on ethical issues surrounding public health: “What does it mean to have a mandate? Why mandates might be necessary during certain critical points. And teaching kids how to identify unbiased sources of information and to think more critically,” Albarracín said.

There is also an opportunity to address health disparities through the education system, she said.

“You have an opportunity to teach communities to navigate the health system, to trust the health system, to respond in a way that allows them to get better health services,” Albarracín said.

“So you can actually take kids through the whole process of getting an appointment, and take the class to the doctor, and how do they respond if they don’t like what they hear or if they feel mistreated or discriminated against?” she said. “These things could be long-term solutions to some of that mistrust and distrust, which in some cases is rational given the community’s experiences.”

Also urged: clear standards for public health messages that prevent political interference, and an independent advisory council to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“And there is a precedent for this — it happened during the HIV epidemic, actually. The community of behavioral and social scientists were really brought to the table and convened to think through the process of how to actually achieve behavioral change,” Albarracín said.

“In this pandemic, we’ve seen a lot on how do we get the latest biomedical innovation? So how do we get good vaccines? Which, of course, were needed. But once you have the vaccine, you still need to get people to actually accept it. And this is the case with everything we’ve seen, right? Masking and vaccines, medications, seeking treatment, testing, and lockdowns.”

She added that social media companies need to monitor misinformation and disinformation more closely.