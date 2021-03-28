“That’s why we did this study, because we knew that this data was out there and suggests that it really works,” said David Meltzer, the lead author of the UChicago study and a professor of medicine at the University of Chicago. Meltzer is currently recruiting participants for two separate clinical trials testing the efficiency of vitamin D supplements in preventing COVID-19.

One of the things the study examined was the relationship between vitamin D levels and the likelihood of testing positive for COVID-19 for Black individuals. According to the study, vitamin D levels of 30 ng/ml or more were considered sufficient, and the authors found that Black individuals who had levels of 30 to 40 ng/ml had a 2.64 times higher risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than people with levels of 40 ng/ml or greater. Significant associations for vitamin D levels with COVID-19 risk were not found in white people. The study used data from over 3,000 patients at UChicago Medicine who had their vitamin D levels tested within 14 days before a COVID test.

According to Ronan Lordan, a researcher at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, about 40% of people in the United States are vitamin D deficient, an estimated 39% of whom are non-Hispanic Black. But in general, across the Black community, there are estimates of between 40% to 80% vitamin D deficiency.

There are a number of reasons and social factors for why Black and brown people are more likely to be vitamin D deficient. One factor is skin tone.

“There’s evidence that different populations differ in the extent to which they metabolize or use vitamin D,” said Meltzer. “So we know that people who come more recently from Africa, people with darker skin in general for the same amount of sunlight, produce less vitamin D. They also have differences in how their vitamin D is managed.”

Other factors can range from occupation, to diet, to access to health care and access to information about vitamin D. Comorbidities such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity are also more common in Black individuals; they can also affect vitamin D levels.

Since good nutrition is linked to a healthy immune system, Lordan suggested paying close attention to diet.

“Oily fish, red meat, fortified foods, egg yolks are very high in vitamin D,” Lordan said. “And if you’re a vegetarian or vegan, there are fortified foods, soy milk is fortified, things like that that you can look to take. Mushrooms have a little bit of vitamin D when they’re treated correctly.”