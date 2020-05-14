51 Pennsylvania hospitals get doses of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

When the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Tuesday that 1,200 doses of the antiviral drug remdesivir — the first somewhat promising treatment for COVID-19 patients — was being shipped from the federal government to 51 hospitals in the state, it was big news.

“It is very exciting. I must have received at least 75 text messages as we shared this information,” said Christine Roussel, director of pharmacy at Doylestown Hospital and president of the Pennsylvania Society of Health Systems Pharmacists.

“Yesterday, I was with one of my nurse managers, and she literally started to cry, and she was like, ‘It’s a powerless feeling that you can’t do anything. …” Roussel said. “And she was honestly my second phone call to tell … we have redesivir, to try and be like, ‘Listen, this is going to bring your spirits up.’”

Pennsylvania medical professionals had been waiting and wondering when an allocation of remdesivir would come their way. Last weekend, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that the drug had been sent to various states including New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Connecticut over two rounds. In a statement, HHS said it expected doses to be delivered to all 50 states and territories, the Veterans Health Administration, and the Indian Health Service.

On Wednesday, Roussel said, “The only issue is now there’s only a limited supply and we don’t know when we’re going to get another allocation, so I think the big thing is being judicious with what we have, which is … both exciting and sobering at the same time. We already have patients’ families asking [for the drug].”