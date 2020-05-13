Coronavirus update: Pa. to include gender identity, sexual orientation in COVID-19 tracking
As of Tuesday, Pennsylvania had 851 new positive COVID-19 cases, a 1.4% increase in total cases over the previous day. Over the past seven days, the commonwealth has recorded an increase of 7,506 cases, or nearly 14%.
The state has recorded 61,310 positive cases so far out of more than 30,5139 tested.
Statewide, Pennsylvania had 76 new deaths as of Tuesday, for a total of 3,843. The Department of Health says this is the result of “continued work to reconcile data from various sources,” and that the deaths have occurred “over the past several weeks.”
Philadelphia reported 224 new positives Tuesday. The city has recorded 18,537 cases so far, and 908 deaths.
Pa. to include gender identity, sexual orientation in COVID-19 tracking
A person’s gender identity and sexual orientation will be included in Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 data collection, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.
The decision was made following recommendations made by the state’s Health Disparity Task Force, which was created to address the needs of Pennsylvania’s vulnerable populations.
As the state begins the preliminary phase of reopening, the Department of Health will conduct extensive investigations into case histories as part of its contact tracing efforts for those who test positive for the virus. A new data collection platform called Sara Alert will be used to collect information, including sexual orientation and gender identity.
Wolf also said Wednesday the state will only partner with organizations that promote inclusivity in its COVID-19 response.
“Pennsylvania’s standards of care — in times of crisis and not — are based on an ethical allocation framework, meaning care is provided equitably across all populations without regard to patient age, race, gender, creed, color, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, ethnicity, religion or socioeconomic status,” the governor said in a statement.
Any Pennsylvanian who feels they or a loved one has been discriminated against can contact the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission here.