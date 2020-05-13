Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Pennsylvania had 851 new positive COVID-19 cases, a 1.4% increase in total cases over the previous day. Over the past seven days, the commonwealth has recorded an increase of 7,506 cases, or nearly 14%.

The state has recorded 61,310 positive cases so far out of more than 30,5139 tested.

Statewide, Pennsylvania had 76 new deaths as of Tuesday, for a total of 3,843. The Department of Health says this is the result of “continued work to reconcile data from various sources,” and that the deaths have occurred “over the past several weeks.”

Philadelphia reported 224 new positives Tuesday. The city has recorded 18,537 cases so far, and 908 deaths.