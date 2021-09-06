Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The number of Delaware kids testing positive for COVID-19 is on the rise, and more young people are being hospitalized for the virus just as students start heading back to school for in-person learning.

A group of pediatricians recently tried to help parents better understand how to keep their kids healthy during an online forum sponsored by the state.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 18,000 children under the age of 18 have tested positive for the coronavirus, said Dr. Karyl Rattay, who leads the state’s Division of Public Health. She’s also a pediatrician.

“While the severity of infection is typically less in children compared to adults, COVID-19 infection in children is not without consequences,” she said. “It’s important to remember that at least 430 children in the U.S., including two from Delaware, have died from COVID.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pediatric hospitalizations are at their highest point since the start of the pandemic. In Delaware, seven young people were hospitalized for the virus in July. That number jumped to 28 for the month of August. For kids ages 5 to 17, the number of cases jumped from 54 in July to 333 in August.

“Some of the Southern states, as we have seen, have been hit really, really hard with COVID. What we don’t know is what the next month or two will look like for us,” Rattay said.

Those numbers are concerning as most Delaware schools have reopened for the fall, even though Gov. John Carney has mandated that all students and teachers wear masks. He’s stopped short of ordering school workers to be vaccinated. State employees are required to get the vaccine or submit to regular tests.