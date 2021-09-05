Montco recommends masking outdoors in certain settings, regardless of vaccination status

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

If you find yourself in a crowded outdoor setting or in close contact with people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Montgomery County officials are recommending that you mask up.

The recommendation, made by county commissioners in consultation with the Office of Public Health, is directed toward the general public, regardless of vaccination status.

Montgomery County, and the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, is experiencing high levels of community transmission of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county’s masking guidance aligns with the CDC’s recommendations in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“This means wearing a mask when outdoors if you cannot stay at least 6 feet apart from people who do not live in your household,” county officials said in a statement on Friday.