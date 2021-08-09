Norristown now requiring universal masking in schools

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The Norristown Area School District announced masks will be required for all students, staff, and visitors to district buildings or offices starting Monday.

“We see the wearing of masks as a key mitigation strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our schools,” said Superintendent Christopher Dormer last week.

The Montgomery County district is one of the latest to tweak its back-to-school plans, based on new recommendations from local and federal officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics, have advised K-12 schools to mandate mask-wearing, as new information about how the delta variant spreads has emerged.

The School District of Philadelphia previously announced its universal masking requirement, regardless of vaccination status. New Jersey has mandated mask-wearing in K-12 schools statewide. Delaware Gov. John Carney is weighing the use of emergency powers to do the same, and school districts such as Christina have already instituted mask-wearing on their own.