How a Disney World superfan made a career out of reviewing theme park food

When people ask AJ Wolfe what she does for work, she usually just says she’s a travel writer or that she runs websites, because not many people consider being an expert on the Disney theme parks is a “real” job.

“Unless you’ve traveled to Disney World and you … understand the kind of passion and dedication that people have for the Disney parks, you don’t really understand that there would be a whole job in this,” Wolfe said. “I’m pretty sure that my mother-in-law still doesn’t really think I have a job.”

When she was growing up, she fell in love with the parks after her parents took her to Disney World every few years. She continued to visit the parks when she was in college in the 1990s, either with friends or by herself.

In the early 2000s, she met her now-husband, and they started websites together as a shared hobby. One of their websites, Disney Food Blog, became really popular..

At the time, Disney World did not publish menus for their restaurants, so even though theme park visitors might end up paying thousands of dollars on food, they would not know what to expect.

Wolfe would go to Disney World once or twice a month and try as much food as possible — multiple meals at as many as seven restaurants a day, “kind of like Pokemon, like collecting them all, making sure you had pictures of every food item you possibly could at Disney World.”

This was in 2009, so it was before Instagram and an established culture of food influencers taking pictures of dishes. Wolfe carried a big digital camera around taking pictures of more food than one person could possibly eat.

“I got a lot of kind of dirty looks from people — people not understanding what I was doing, thinking I was being real weird, which I was, and definitely got comments from servers like, ‘are you sure you want that much food? That’s a lot of food.'”

She would stay in the parks from 8 a.m. to 11p.m., sometimes going to a bar with dueling pianos to edit photos and write posts because it would help her stay awake.