In Search of Work-Life Balance

It’s easy to get completely absorbed in work. Whether you work in an office or a warehouse, with customers or spreadsheets, treating patients or driving trucks, our jobs are a huge part of our lives. They provide a source of identity, connection, and meaning. But they can become all-consuming; the planning and paperwork, the quotas and deadlines, the trainings, meetings, and clients who take up way more time than they might deserve. All of which can get in the way of the thing we’re ostensibly working for — our actual lives.

On this episode, we look at work-life balance and why it can be so hard to find. We hear stories about how one entrepreneur found balance after decades as a workaholic, the struggles doctors face setting boundaries with their patients, and why taking breaks so often makes us feel guilty.

ALSO HEARD: