Finding Your Body’s Sleep Rhythm

How finding and listening to your body’s sleep rhythm can lead to better rest.

Air Date: July 11, 2025
We often think of sleep as the gas that keeps us running. We refuel at night — or whenever we can — run around all day until our tanks are empty, and then do it all over again the next day. But some sleep scientists would like us to think about sleep less as fuel, and more as a biological rhythm — one that’s as essential to our overall health as our heartbeat. On this episode, we’ll explore how finding your body’s unique sleep rhythm can help you get better rest. Researcher Olivia Walch explains why sleep regularity and darkness are key when it comes to getting a good night’s rest, neurologist and sleep expert Chris Winter offers helpful tips to improve quality sleep for children and teens, and we’ll hear whether it’s possible and worth it for night owls to change their sleep habits.

