There was Michael Horvath, a 20-year-old Wilkes-Barre School District graduate who testified that he felt unprepared for college and that, as Robson recalled, his dilapidated school “didn’t make you feel good. It made you feel like you were less.”

There were also the statistics. As Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg, another lawyer for the plaintiffs, argued, “When 80% of Black children fail to meet proficiency on state math exams, when 20% of them who graduate will go on to graduate college, when the numbers are similar for low-income children, when the numbers are similar for Latino children … you have to actually examine how the system is actually performing.”

Their actual legal argument is twofold.

First, attorneys for the plaintiffs say Pennsylvania’s public school system doesn’t meet the standard laid out in the constitution’s education clause, which says the legislature “shall provide for the maintenance and support of a thorough and efficient system of public education to serve the needs of the Commonwealth.”

The standard they think the commonwealth should meet, according to their filings, is a “high-quality contemporary education that prepares children for self-sufficiency and civic participation.”

Second, they say funding disparities among school districts violates the state constitution’s version of an equal protections clause.

Underlying the entire case is Pennsylvania’s convoluted method of funding schools.

The commonwealth gets a big percentage of its school funding from local real estate taxes. That means the wealth of a given school district has a lot to do with the amount of money that district is able to raise for public education. More expensive houses mean more tax dollars.

A funding formula determines how state money, which is intended to fill in the gaps between rich and poor districts, is spent.

For a long time, Pennsylvania used a formula based on the idea that a district should never get less than it had gotten the previous year. But it led to massive inequities, with shrinking districts getting more than their share. In 2016, lawmakers passed a new formula that used a per-student equation to distribute money and gave extra weight to districts that serve lower-income kids.

That new scheme, however, only applies to new money, which means the vast majority of state funds that go to schools still goes through the old formula.