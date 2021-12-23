Nicole Miller loves teaching kindergarten. She says students at Evans Elementary, in the William Penn School District, show up excited to learn, with a strong sense of curiosity.

“They believe they can do anything,” she said.

They also arrive with a wide range of skills. Some have never held a pencil, while others already know how to read.

In a typical year, before the coronavirus pandemic, only about 40% of her students attended pre-K. This year, she said, the number is closer to 20%.

“The biggest challenge is meeting the diverse needs of my students with just me in the classroom,” she said. “It’s 25 students on average, and then it’s just me.”

Miller testified as part of a landmark trial over Pennsylvania’s system for funding public education. William Penn is one of six plaintiff school districts suing state leaders, arguing the current funding model is unfair and unconstitutional. They’re joined by several parents and two statewide organizations.

William Penn, a suburban district in Delaware County, serves just under 5,000 students. About 58% are classified as economically disadvantaged. Eighty-eight percent are Black. The district has the second-highest tax rate in the state, but can’t raise enough for the kinds of support Miller believes her students need. According to the plaintiffs, the district needs $4,836 more per student to reach the state’s benchmark for adequate education funding.

On the stand, Miller described a few specific ways she thinks increased funding for better facilities and more staffing could yield stronger student outcomes.

Kindergartners do best in environments where they can fully immerse themselves, like a library center, she said, but her classroom is too small to accommodate that. Instead, she puts books in a bin and brings them to a table.

The program she uses to teach English Language Arts includes guided reading time, when students break into small groups to work on activities.

Miller said the program was designed with the assumption that there are other adults in the classroom who can help out with the small groups, but she’s on her own and only has time to work with two of the five breakout groups each class.

If a student is practicing something wrong, it might take a couple days for her to catch it.

“Say they’re practicing a particular letter, and they’re sorting what picture goes with the ‘T’ and what picture goes with the ‘N,’ and they’ve learned it the wrong way,” Miller said. “If that happens Monday and I don’t see them until Wednesday, then a misconception is formed.”

At this age, she said, the first way you learn something sticks, “so I’m trying to unstick something they’ve learned incorrectly.”