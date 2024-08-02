From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The head of the U.S. Department of Education, Miguel Cardona, came to Philadelphia on Thursday to hear how a student loan forgiveness program for public employees is working.

The Saving on Valuable Education (SAVE) plan is designed for those working in civil service to have student loans forgiven after paying their debt for 10 years.

“The people are what make the city and the people here care about their city, they care about their community,” Cardona said. “So when I think about public service loan forgiveness, it’s communities like this one that really gets stronger when you implement it right.”

The eight people who spoke at the discussion collectively had about a million dollars in student loans forgiven. One of those people was Myeisha Wheeler, who told her story about how every time she had a loan due she took more courses in order to get a deferment for her debt.

Wheeler said it took some time, but the program resulted in $293,000 in debt canceled.

Venise Whittaker is a social worker who had $150,000 in student loans forgiven.

“I had no ambition at all for my life in the long run, I was going to work until I died, pretty much,” Whittaker said. “I sit here today debt-free.”