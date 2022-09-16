Representatives from the Biden administration and the American Federation of Teachers continued their Road To Success Back To School Bus Tour in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

The daylong tour of the Keystone State at Philadelphia’s United Steelworkers Union Hall 286 with representatives encouraging public service workers to apply for student loan forgiveness.

It was one of several stops made on the ‘Road to Success’ tour with other stops planned in New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia. Along the way, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and AFT President Randi Weingarten have been encouraging public workers to apply for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

While speaking with reporters, Weingarten said she wants people to apply for the program as soon as possible because it’s unclear if the deadline will be extended.

“This is really a miracle program that does help tell educators and nurses and firefighters and the armed forces that the promise that was made by the Bush administration and by the then Congress is going to be kept,” Weingarten said.