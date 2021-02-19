This process took decades. By the mid-1960s, still only about half of states offered funding for kindergarten programs. The final growth spurt took place over the next decade, according to a study by Dartmouth economist Elizabeth Cascio. Many states — especially in the South and West — saw kindergarten as a way to ultimately save money.

“[States thought] this is going to reduce grade repetition where we have to pay for a kid to go through this grade twice,” Cascio said.

By the latter half of the 20th century, the K-12 school system had been largely established.

This melding of kindergarten with the broader education system led to a kind of natural merger. By virtue of being in the same buildings and under the same administrative auspices, kindergartens naturally became more academic.

External forces also played a role.

In the later part of the 20th century and into the 21st, school systems adopted new accountability measures based on standardized tests. Suddenly, a school’s reputation — or even existence — could be tied to the reading scores of third-grade students. That created pressure to focus on academics as early as possible.

“Districts started to see kindergarten as a way to jumpstart learning and these foundational skills,” Russell said, who has tracked the way kindergarten changed over the end of the 20th century.

One study looked just at changes to kindergarten between 1998 and 2010 and found eye-opening shifts. Over just those dozen years, kindergarten teachers became far more likely to expect their students to read by the end of the year, far more likely to administer standardized tests, and less likely to spend time on music and art. And these changes were most drastic in schools serving high proportions of low-income children and children of color — the same schools often subject to the most scrutiny around standardized test scores.

“Overall, our results suggest that public school kindergarten classrooms became increasingly similar in structure and focus to typical first-grade classrooms,” the researchers wrote.

But when should school begin?

Kindergarten has changed since its inception — rather radically.

But the changes have been driven largely by social pressures and expectations, not changes in scientific research.

Cognitive science does not offer a binary answer on when children should enter a formal, academic environment.

“There’s nothing magic about the age of five or six that suddenly turns a switch in children’s brains, where all of a sudden it’s like, ‘Yes, I’m ready for school,” said Melissa Libertus, a University of Pittsburgh professor who studies cognitive development in young children.

Scientists believe that babies start learning the building blocks of reading and math from almost the moment they enter the world, Libertus said.

A tiny infant can distinguish human speech from other sounds. When scientists play a string of words for three-month olds, they can see activity in the part of the brain that processes language, according to Libertus. When they play that speech backward, the same section of the brain does not activate.

The same goes for basic quantitative activities. The youngest kids understand concepts of less and more.

These lingual and numeral instincts — they’re in us. What we call language and math are systems of symbols — codes — that allow us to express this latent knowledge.

“All that these numbers and symbols and math allow us to do is to be more precise in our calculations — to say, ‘Oh, it’s exactly three. It’s exactly 10,’” Libertus said.

School, as we know it, is the place where we take these instincts and we learn how they match up with the human codes we’ve invented. That leads to a core question:

“When do you start introducing kids to these formal systems,” asked Libertus. “And why?”

There’s no simple answer.

Some kids make these connections early. Some require more time and more specific kinds of training — for instance, those with dyslexia or its mathematical equivalent, dyscalculia.

Then there’s the social element.

When are kids ready to do what we now call kindergarten? When are they ready to sit at a desk? Or listen to a teacher? Or play nice with friends?

“What often happens is when kids are not ready for it they often start having negative experiences in school,” Libertus said. “And that just spirals out of control over time.”

The reason kids tend to start kindergarten around the same age doesn’t emerge from the world of cognitive science. It’s based in administrative and social pragmatism. Running a system any other way would be unwieldy.

The system isn’t set up to gauge when kids are actually ready for academic schooling.

Stanford economist Thomas Dee and some colleagues tried to better understand that question by using data from Denmark.

They looked at kids who started kindergarten really close to age 5 and those who started really close to age 6.

On the whole, they found that the late starters had some advantages, but they were limited to certain areas.

“We saw uniquely large benefits in terms of reducing inattention and hyperactivity,” Dee said.

Before the pandemic there was already a movement among some parents to delay their kids’ entry into kindergarten — partly because of an assumption that it would give them a leg up academically. It’s unclear if it actually does.

What Dee found is that there may be some non-academic benefits to delaying. But does that mean a kid should delay kindergarten? Or maybe even consider skipping it altogether?

It depends on whether they’re struggling to self-regulate. And it depends on how regimented their kindergarten is, Dee said.

Original kindergarten

There is evidence that targeted early childhood programs — like Head Start and other forms of Pre-K — can provide a crucial boost that lasts with kids for a lifetime.

But when American kindergarten became near-universal in the 1960s and 70s, evidence showed little effect on long-term outcomes like high school graduation, college attendance, and likelihood of incarceration, according to Elizabeth Cascio’s research.

That’s something to keep in mind now, as we try to predict how this unusually large cohort of kindergarten skippers and delayers will fare. If record numbers of families are opting to postpone entry into formal school right now, the best we can say is this: It could be good for some. Not so much for others.

There’s already worrying signs that young students — especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds — are falling behind during the pandemic. And many families don’t have the money or flexibility to homeschool their children.

Phil Reilly knows he’s in a better position than most. He has a flexible schedule as a cross-country coach and a degree in elementary education.

Still, he sometimes worries that he’s doing the wrong thing for his kids’ development.

“Every now and then I’ll be like, ‘Oh, crap. What if they go back to the school and I messed up and they’re not ready,’” Reilly said.

But he quickly gets over it. He notes that Winnie’s become a stronger reader this year. She’s counting through 100, something she couldn’t do before. She’s hitting all the academic benchmarks.

Meanwhile, she’s spending less time on academics and more time in play.

When she goes to first-grade next year she will have officially “skipped” kindergarten.

But her experience sounds more like what kindergarten used to be.