New Pa. data shows how the pandemic gave a big boost to cyber charter schools

Every year, Pennsylvania’s Department of Education releases preliminary enrollment numbers that can shift before they’re finalized

The student counts matter for a couple reasons.

First, they help illuminate how parents have navigated an unprecedented disruption to public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. They suggest some families have left the public system and a greater number have delayed their kids’ entry into public schools.

But they also show that the exodus has not been overwhelming. The vast majority of public school parents in Pennsylvania did not withdraw their children.

That does not mean parents simply stayed put.

The unprecedented interest in cyber charter schools shows that thousands of families did seek an alternative. If these enrollment patterns remain after the pandemic, it would represent a significant change in how thousands of Pennsylvania students learn. It could also have financial implications, since school districts pay a per-student tuition fee for each district resident attending a cyber charter school.

David Hardy, a longtime school-choice advocate, believes some of those students will stay in cyber charters for the long-run.

“I think at the end of this they’ll have a net positive enrollment increase,” said Hardy. “How big of a positive? I’m not sure it’s gonna be gigantic.”

Hardy also believes the pandemic has actually suppressed student movement, arguing that some families would rather stick with schools they already know while the pandemic throws everything into turmoil.

“Once the pandemic’s over, I think you’re gonna see some movement among all kinds of schools,” Hardy said.

*Pennsylvania’s most densely populated counties are Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, Allegheny, Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton, Chester, Lancaster, Dauphin. This count only includes students enrolled in school district schools. It does not include students at technical schools, IUs, or charter schools.