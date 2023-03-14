Philly lawmakers call for more state funding to fix city schools

Philadelphia’s public schools need literally billions of dollars in repairs and upkeep, according to a group of local and state lawmakers who gathered at City Hall Monday morning to call for help from Harrisburg. Last week, Simon Gratz High School and Middle School closed after asbestos was discovered at the schools during routine inspections.

City lawmakers are calling for the state to step up its spending on Philly schools, especially in light of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget released earlier this month, which projects $11 billion in cash reserves.

“This is about working together as a team to get the resources necessary to respond to our most fundamental situation in this city,” said State Senator Vincent Hughes.

“Predominately Black and brown children are getting the short end of the stick,” said Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson. “Malcolm X said ‘education is our passport to the future,’ and if our young people don’t get a quality education, then shame on us elected officials for not fighting as hard as we can for not holding those accountable for them getting a quality education.”

The problem of asbestos in city school buildings is not a surprise to school district leaders. Last week, Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington revealed officials knew about asbestos dangers inside West Oak Lane’s Building 21 about two years ago. “They found that the records indicate asbestos damage has existed in the auditorium since June 2021, and possibly longer,” Watlington wrote in a letter to parents.