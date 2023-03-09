Simon Gratz High School, Middle School closed due to asbestos

The unsettling news is sparking a series of questions from parents, concerned for the health of their children.

“Do they know about all the other buildings in the schools? It’s a little concerning,” said parent Shaneka Lewis.

Students at building 21 have been relocated to Strawberry Mansion High School as the remediation process continues.

“The hope is sometime next week Building 21 can go to virtual learning,” said Braxton.

Only 21 of the more than 360 students who are enrolled at Building 21 attended in person at Strawberry Mansion High Wednesday.