‘We are mom, dad, everything:’ Helping former foster kids find a home

‘We are a family unit for them’

She turns up the street to a block of two-story homes with clean brick and porches, saying five more of LIfeline’s three-bedroom homes are there. Another one being renovated for clients has been staffed until now by Lifeline employees. They will soon move around the block to the new drop-in center.

No clients were available for interviews when WHYY visited, though one woman walked out her door and waved hello while we were on a nearby porch. Shamburger said some were working that day and others have mental health and/or substance abuse issues and were not prepared to discuss their situations. “It’s not fair to them,” she said.

Standing inside the home being renovated, she touts its amenities, including washers and dryers so clients don’t have to go to a laundromat, and dishes, silverware and other kitchen supplies and utensils.

“Everything is set up for them,’’ she said. “We provide all the bedding, anything that you would need.”

It’s not just shelter and supplies that Lifeline provides for these young adults who have already faced significant hurdles as children. Shamburger’s team helps them develop life skills.

“They generally will age out of foster care with a book bag full of their stuff or a trash bag,’’ she said. There are up to 300 such children a year, and the state provides them with life services programming through contractors like Lifeline.

“So this gives them stability,’’ she said. “Outside of the housing aspect of it, we are a family unit for them, if you will. We are constant and consistent and we are here, pretty much staffed more than 16 hours a day, six days a week at this point.

“So we are very accessible. So our youth know that they can come right next door and knock on the door and let us know what they need if they need assistance” with what she calls ADLS — active daily living skills.

“We can take them grocery shopping. We teach them how to make a grocery list. We assist them in preparing a meal,’’ she said.

“How to clean their home and how to properly do laundry and how to take the trash out and how to, you know, do whatever is it that they need to maintain their home.”

Lifeline also offers help with transportation, educational services, counseling, and job training programs, among other services, even getting clients outfitted with the proper attire for a job interview — all with the overarching goal to propel them to sustainable independent living.

“We are pretty much mom, dad, judge or probation officer,” Shamburger said. “We are everything rolled into one.

“We’re trying to make sure that they learn how to be good neighbors, that they give back to their community and that they have the supports and the know-how to do that. There’s no point in kind of isolating people. We want to make sure that all of our youth feel like they are a part of their community and grounded in it.”