The Battleship New Jersey is leaving port for the first time in more than two decades for major repairs.

Battleship CEO Marshall Spevak said officials will host a ceremony Thursday morning before taking the ship to Paulsboro on the first leg of its multi-day trip to drydock.

“The ship gets ballasted in Paulsboro, which means we are adding about 2,000 tons of water to the ship’s tanks to essentially even the ship out from bow to stern so that when we enter the dry dock in Philadelphia Naval Shipyard on March 27th, we’re essentially making sure that the ship and the hull, when it sits down on the blocks at the shipyard, it doesn’t crack the hull in half.”

Once the work in Paulsboro is completed, the ship will be towed across the river to the Navy Yard, where it was built and launched on December 7, 1942.

The trip from Paulsboro to Drydock 3 is expected to take only about one hour. Once in place, about 6,000,000 gallons of water in the dock will be drained so that technicians can make repairs to the ship.

The process is just one step in a multi-faceted project to fix the ship. The coating will be redone, and a system that shows if the hull is rusting will be converted from saltwater to freshwater since the portion of the Delaware River where the vessel rests is now fresh water. Workers will also repair the covers for holes that pulled in salt water to cool the massive ship’s engines when it was being propelled under its own power. At least one of the 160 covers has sprung a leak and will be repaired, and the others will be examined and fixed if necessary.