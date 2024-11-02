What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Election Day is almost here. Your right to vote is enshrined in the Constitution and is the cornerstone of democracy.

But, there are things you need to know before you cast your ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 5. For starters, certain states don’t allow campaign clothing or pamphlets. Here are your rights and duties as a voter in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Pennsylvania

In the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, it is illegal for any person or corporation to intimidate or coerce voters in polling places in favor or against a particular candidate or political issue.

For people with limited English proficiency, interpreters are allowed in the voting booth to help translate ballots and cast votes.

Each polling place must have a voting system that is accessible. If you cannot enter the voting booth or use the system due to a disability, you can select a person to assist you in casting your vote.

A pre-trial detainee awaiting trial in jail on felony or misdemeanor charges can vote. Voting rights are not extended to pretrial detainees who are sentenced to or are currently serving a felony sentence. Misdemeanor convictions have no effect on someone’s ability to vote unless it was for violating the Pennsylvania Election Code.

People with felony convictions can vote if they were released or will be released from a correctional facility by the next election.

Parolees, even those living in a halfway house, are allowed to vote. Those on house arrest can also cast a ballot, regardless of conviction status.

While election officials and poll watchers are not permitted to wear any type of campaign swag, voters are permitted to wear buttons and t-shirts, but they can’t campaign for their chosen candidate or an issue while in the polling place. Campaign literature is allowed inside the booth, but it must be removed by the voter when they leave.

In the Keystone State, voter fraud or any election related anomaly can be reported by filling out an online form or contacting election officials in the concerned county. Residents can also call 877-VOTESPA (877-868-3772).