Each year, local and state government officials in New Jersey must disclose public financial statements with the address or addresses of each property they own.

However, the state legislature is one step closer to removing such a requirement after the General Assembly approved a bill on Thursday that would only require officials to disclose the town and county where they own property.

Leaders like Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middelsex) reportedly claim the move is about safety for public officials given recent incidents at the homes of prominent politicians, like the break-in at U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in October.

“It just makes sense,” said Assemblyman Brian Bergen (R-Morris) who voted in favor.