Applications for New Jersey’s first Youth Council are due soon

They are expected to meet four times per year to help advise the government on issues relevant to young people in the state.

“While our schools strive to do all they can to teach students about the workings of democratic processes and functions of government, allowing young people to actually sit down at the table and participate in that government, and have the opportunity to take up policies and programs important to them will provide them with invaluable insights and skills as they go forward in life,” Gopal said.

At 36, Assemblyman Bill Moen (D-Camden) is one of New Jersey’s youngest legislators, and speaking from experience, he said the Youth Council can be a life-altering experience for some people. Moen became involved in politics in middle school when he was elected by his classmates to shadow the mayor.

“It really stood out to me as a terrific opportunity, and a first step in service,” Moen said. “And so I think this program, the State Legislative Council, I really wish this was around when I was in middle school and in high school.”

Moen anticipates the Youth Council may tackle issues like education, college affordability, pathways to home ownership, and concern over social media.

“[Participating and] having that on their resume, I think it could benefit them in other areas of their lives as well, whether it’s applying to certain colleges or graduate schools, or jobs down the line, or even maybe running for office someday,” Moen said.