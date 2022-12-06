But some advocacy groups representing insurance companies argue that removing certain criteria would actually make premiums go up.

“The fewer variables that an insurance company is allowed to use, the more emphasis that is placed on fewer variables, which may not benefit everybody,” said Christine O’Brien, President of the Insurance Council of New Jersey.

“More rating variables available to an insurance company to look at you, the individual driver, in multiple ways, benefits you, the driver, because one variable may not work to your favor, another variable may,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien, who said the current criteria are backed up by actuarial science, also argued that a job with higher salary may not necessarily indicate that someone will receive a lower premium.

“Librarians, for example, actually do enjoy a lower rate than most other professionals, because they’re usually local to their work. I guess they must have a very low risk profile as librarians,” O’Brien said. “Doctors (have a very high risk profile). They are on call 24 hours a day. They could be driving under certain circumstances, stressful circumstances, in the middle of the evening, on a moment’s notice, without planning. So occupation can benefit you or hurt you.”

Lifelong Trenton resident and President of the New Jersey African American Chamber of Commerce, John Harmon, said the pandemic and the current economy have exacerbated existing socioeconomic inequities for Black residents. Harmon said the legislation would address this issue.

The Senate passed the legislation twice since 2019, but it hasn’t gained much traction in the General Assembly.

“My question to legislators: was that just a setup?” Harmon said. “Was this a bait and switch? You let the public think that [the legislation] is moving out of one house and dying in another. We can ill afford this type of gamesmanship to continue to occur. We’re tired of it. We want the men and women who took the oath of office to represent the men and women of this state fairly and equitably, to be held to account.”