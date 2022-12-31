A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills.

Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.

Plans must also include $50,000 in coverage for accidents in which more than one person was injured or killed. That coverage was previously set at $30,000.

The state Department of Banking and Insurance estimated that 1.1 million to 1.2 million drivers carry the current minimum coverage.

Liability minimums will be raised again in three years under the law. Starting in 2026, it will be $35,000, with coverage for a multiple injury accident raised to $70,000.