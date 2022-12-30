Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday

New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey.

Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a one dollar raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.

But he adds that no one was expecting record inflation when Gov. Phil Murphy signed the gradual increase in the minimum wage in 2019.

“These increases were sort of above inflation,” he said. “They were supposed to increase the real wages of minimum wage earners.”

Hayes adds because of inflation that has lingered for more than a year, New Jersey’s minimum wage has just kept pace with the inflation rate.

“In other words…earners are only just kind of being able to maintain their spending power,” he said. “Not increasing their spending power as … hopefully what was expected.”