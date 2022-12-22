When Camden County installed infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations in 2013, more than 97,000 electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. that year, according to Argonne National Laboratory.

Those stations have not been upgraded since, until recently.

County officials unveiled upgraded charging stations for electric vehicles, or EVs, Tuesday at Camden County College in Cherry Hill. The stations now have two charging nozzles, as opposed to one. The county also built ten new charging stations, expanding the total to 21.

“If we can promote electrical cars and give them the options to have charging stations for that, maybe people start to buy more electrical cars and start to understand that this is the wave of the future,“ said County Commissioner Jonathan Young.