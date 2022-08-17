This month, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law that requires every school in the state to implement threat assessment teams, to prevent violence on campus proactively.

Wednesday, Assemblyman William Moen (D-Camden), the law’s sponsor, said schools will need to be in full compliance by July 2023.

The teams must consist of a school psychologist, social worker, counselor, teacher, senior school administrator, a school resource officer or a school employee who serves as a law enforcement liaison, and a school safety specialist.

“Students in New Jersey are our greatest natural resource. And they should always feel protected and never have to worry about the potential dangers, while they’re trying to learn,” Moen said.

The state has not come up with penalties for schools that don’t adhere to the regulations.