Before the pandemic, New Jersey had a dearth of special education instructors. Ruiz said the state also had trouble finding language, math, and science teachers.

“Either we do what’s in the best interest of protecting our students in their learning, or we keep hanging our hat on a provision that we passed in 2011.”

Ten years ago, the residency requirement was enacted when former Gov. Chris Christie signed the “New Jersey First Act” into law.

The policy proved to be controversial, and in March, a New Jersey judge ruled it is unconstitutional.

Debra Bradley, Director of Government Relations for the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association, said, “Staffing is one of the biggest concerns for school administrators in the state.”

“We have a shortage in pretty much every position in our schools, from teachers to bus drivers, to cafeteria staff to home monitors. And it’s a daily challenge,” Bradley said. “Principals tell me that they go to sleep and wake up in the middle of the night wondering if they’re going to be able to cover their classrooms.”

This month, staffing shortages forced a one-day closure at Bridgeton High School in Cumberland County.

“We understand ‘Jersey First.’ We’re strong and loyal New Jerseyans, but we’re kind of in crisis mode. And for us, the priority is, number one, keeping our students safe, and number two, let’s get them educated in-person in school,” Bradley said.

After the committee hearing on Thursday, Ruiz said the Senate could vote on the bill in the coming days.

“The Senate is going to move as quickly as possible with this,” Ruiz said.